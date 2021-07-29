FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets and their first-round draft pick quarterback Zach Wilson have agreed to terms on his contract.
He signed a four-year, $35 million deal with a $22.9 million signing bonus.READ MORE: Yankees Reportedly Acquire Cubs First Baseman Anthony Rizzo
Let the fun begin. pic.twitter.com/EyAFQFxla7
— New York Jets (@nyjets) July 29, 2021
He took a red eye flight from California to New Jersey on Wednesday night, so he wasn’t on the practice field Thursday morning.READ MORE: Patiño Blanks Yanks As Rays Pound Cole, Bullpen In Rout
He’ll have his first practice Friday morning.
From the man himself, @zachkapono1 🗣 pic.twitter.com/WxtlUeIefG
— New York Jets (@nyjets) July 29, 2021
Wilson had a message for the fans who will have to wait an extra day to see him up close.MORE NEWS: Riley Homers Again As Braves Win Series, Inch Closer To Mets
“What’s up, guys? I’m excited to get to work. I’m excited to see you guys out on Saturday. We’re gonna have a good time. We’re gonna get after it, and we’re just gonna keep getting better every single day,” he said in a video posted on social media.