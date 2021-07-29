Storm WatchSevere Weather Impacting The Tri-State Area; Check The Forecast
By CBSNewYork Team
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets and their first-round draft pick quarterback Zach Wilson have agreed to terms on his contract.

He signed a four-year, $35 million deal with a $22.9 million signing bonus.

He took a red eye flight from California to New Jersey on Wednesday night, so he wasn’t on the practice field Thursday morning.

He’ll have his first practice Friday morning.

Wilson had a message for the fans who will have to wait an extra day to see him up close.

“What’s up, guys? I’m excited to get to work. I’m excited to see you guys out on Saturday. We’re gonna have a good time. We’re gonna get after it, and we’re just gonna keep getting better every single day,” he said in a video posted on social media.

