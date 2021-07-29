CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
(CBSNewYork)- The Yankees officially announced a pair of acquisitions on Thursday bringing in infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo and left handed pitcher Joely Rodriguez and cash from the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league pitcher Glen Otto and infielders Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith.

The 27-year-old Gallo adds another power bat to the Yankees lineup with 25 homers on the season (t-6th A.L.) and 55 RBI. He leads the majors in walks (74) and holds a .223 batting average. Over the last five seasons, Gallo has hit 139 homers with 302 RBI for the Rangers. He was named to the All-Star team in 2019 and 2021 and earned a Gold Glove as an outfielder last season in Texas.

In Rodriguez, the Yankees add a left handed reliever who has made 31 appearances for the Rangers this season with a 5.93 ERA across 27.1 innings of work. His ERA is not a true reflection of his value however as his fielding independent pitching (FIP) is at 3.70 which is likely closer to his true performance. He’s held opposing left handed hitters to a .176 batting average thus far this year.

The trade comes a little over 24 hours ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline which is set for Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

