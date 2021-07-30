NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two workers in Brooklyn were injured in a partial roof collapse Friday.
Chopper 2 was over the scene in Crown Heights just after 1 p.m.
Firefighters said the ceiling of a 5-story building that was under construction collapsed.
Falling debris injured two workers who were doing demolition on the second floor.
Both men were eventually rescued taken to the hospital on stretchers. There was no immediate word on their conditions.
The Department of Buildings is investigating.