NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are some big changes in transportation leadership here in New York City.
Friday is the last day on the job for Sarah Feinberg, who is stepping down as interim president of the New York City Transit Authority.READ MORE: New York City Rolls Out $100 Incentive For Getting Vaccinated As CDC Report Warns Delta Variant As Contagious As Chicken Pox
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has nominated her to replace Patrick Foye as chairman of the MTA, looking to split his job as chairman and CEO into two positions.READ MORE: Tornado Confirmed In Essex County; Residents In New Jersey Face Big Cleanup
Foye himself shook hands and waved as he finished up his last day Thursday, completing four years on the job.MORE NEWS: Broadway Vaccine Mandate: Audiences Must Be Vaccinated And Masked; Performers, Crew And Staff Required To Be Vaccinated
He will reportedly now serve as interim president and CEO of the Empire State Development Corporation.