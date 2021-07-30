WESTCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A new analysis shows a notable drop in crime in Westchester County over the last four years.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello got an exclusive look at the encouraging numbers.

There are more than 40 police departments in Westchester County, all sending data to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The county executive’s office has analyzed the information, and likes the downward trend.

“Even with all the debate over the police and the levels of funding and so forth, we’ve made a commitment to help our county police department, and work with all of the local police departments in Westchester County, and we’ve been very effective working together,” said County Executive George Latimer.

Over the last four years, Westchester has seen an 18.8% decrease in violent crimes, including rape, murder, and aggravated assault.

Violent crimes with firearms have dropped even more: 23.3%.

Property crimes, including burglaries and motor vehicle thefts, are down 9.4% since 2017.

The county believes the proactive removal of guns has made a difference. The county police pistol license unit now moves much quickly to seize guns when the pistol permit expires and is not removed: A 370% increase in weapons secured since 2017.

“It’s a bigger crime if that firearm makes it into the street and it harms or kills someone, you know, one of our residents. So this is one of the ways that the license unit is proactive,” said Westchester County Deputy Commissioner Terrance Raynor.

The county says it will continue to improve operations at its real time crime center, using surveillance cameras and other tools to keep crime trending down.