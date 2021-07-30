LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Another sign of normalcy is returning on Long Island.

Live music is back at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Friday after the pandemic put everything on pause for a year and a half.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports on what guests can expect in the new normal.

It’s a beloved venue that’s made summer memories for generations. It’s outdoors, yet was shuttered for 22 months.

Finally, after state approval (the theater is on state park land), it’s ready to reopen for the first time since the summer of 2019.

“It was missed tremendously, more than you can imagine,” said Vincent Grieco.

“There’s just something majestic about the place. It’s just so good to get back as close to normal as possible,” said Al Buquicchio.

Live music will once again rock these 14,000 waterfront seats with “Lady A” and 20 more concerts through October.

“We are so excited. It’s been a long time coming. We are all fans just waiting to get out here and do what we do best, which is create music and experiences,” said Adam Citron, the theater’s general manager.

In the open air, the amphitheater will be at 100% capacity. Proof of vaccination is not required, but COVID safety is changing protocols.

There’s extra cleaning and a mask policy that follows CDC guidance. It “strongly recommends that all fans who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear face coverings… unless actively eating, drinking or exempt.”

There will be a no contact check-in. Patrons will only be allowed to carry a clear bag or small clutch. And they are offering digital tickets.

At the concessions, there are new food offerings, but no cash.

“Anybody can scan the QR code, order your food and beverage. We’ll tell you when it’s ready and come and pick it up,” said Citron. “When a guest enters the venue, it’s gonna be like they never left. So, there’ll be other things in place, but they won’t notice them.”

What about the tailgating tradition? Park officials have permitted it for years and no change is expected this year.

Hundreds of employees are also back.

No tickets? No problem. The box office is open for last minute sales.