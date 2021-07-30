NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of exposing himself on the subway.
It happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 23-year-old woman noticed the man exposing himself on a northbound N train near the Fort Hamilton subway station in Brooklyn.
Police say the Transit Special Victims Squad needs to identify this male wanted for a public lewdness that occurred on Tuesday, 7/27/21 at 1:12pm on a N/B "N" train at 44 St/ New Utrecht Ave.
A photo of the individual has been released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.