NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of exposing himself on the subway.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 23-year-old woman noticed the man exposing himself on a northbound N train near the Fort Hamilton subway station in Brooklyn.

A photo of the individual has been released.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

