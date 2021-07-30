By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Today's looking like a much better day: Brighter, less humid and breezy with just a stray shower this afternoon. As for highs, they'll be in the low 80s.
Tonight will be clear and rather cool/comfortable for late July. In fact, a record low or two can't be ruled out — LaGuardia, for example, will come pretty close. Temps will fall to around 60 in the city with 50s and even some distant 40s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow’s looking like a great day, as well: sunshine, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday we'll find ourselves sandwiched between a couple of approaching/nearby systems. That said, we're leaving in a chance of showers/rumbles, especially into the afternoon and evening. Expect highs around 80 again.
