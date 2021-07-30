RIVER EDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are investigating a bomb scare near an apartment building.
The Bergen County sheriff's office says a metal pipe filled with copper pellets was found near the Continental Garden Apartments in River Edge on Thursday.
One building was evacuated.
The Bomb Squad contained the device using robots to move in and secure it.
No one was hurt.