By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy weekend! It's a picture-perfect day to finish out the month of July.
Temps will be in the upper 70s and, with very low humidity, it’s feeling comfortable.
We deserve it after coming in third place for wettest Julys on record.
Things stay quiet overnight. Skies will be mostly clear and it’s cool again, falling into the 60s around NYC and 50s for the suburbs.
A few more clouds will start moving in toward dawn.
After some sun early on Sunday, clouds will thicken with some showers returning in the afternoon and evening. It’s not raining the entire time, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.
Highs again will be in the upper 70s to around 80.
Some morning clouds on Monday (and even a lingering shower to the east) quickly gives way to clearing skies and another nice day.

Hope you get to spend some time outside today!