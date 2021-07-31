CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The federal eviction moratorium expires Saturday night, millions of Americans who are behind on their rent could soon be forced from their homes.

In the Tri-State Area, that includes tenants in Connecticut, but other states, including New York and New Jersey, have measures in place to help renters.

New Yorker has protections through the end of August.

In New Jersey, renters can’t be evicted until 2022.

