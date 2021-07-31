NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two teenage boys are in the hospital after somebody opened fire at a Sweet 16 party on Staten Island.

The party began with Friday night fun in front of a home on Harbor Avenue in Mariners Harbor but ended in violent chaos shortly after 11 p.m.

Police told CBS2 an argument led to at least one gun being drawn, bullets flying and a pair of 16-year-old boys struck.

The mother who hosted her daughter’s packed Sweet 16 party did not want to be identified.

“She’s traumatized. Her best friends, her good friends,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

Police don’t have a motive and aren’t saying if the victims were targeted.

One of the boys was struck in the chest. The other was shot in the leg.

The shooter has not been caught.

“I heard a lot of shots, and it’s sad,” Mariners Harbor resident Felicia Wiley said. “Kids having a party, should not be any guns around here.”

“I was so scared to come out,” said one neighbor, who asked not to be identified.

She said she had concerns before the gunfire. The party, as seen in a video taken before the shootings, had grown increasingly loud and packed.

“I was so worried. I was so worried because there was a large crowd and so many teenagers, and they were kind of screaming and drinking, and I was so afraid,” the neighbor said.

The two victims were taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where they are both listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

The mother of the birthday girl has a message for anyone involved in the fighting and bloodshed.

“I hope they just stop,” she said.

She calls for an end to the violence.