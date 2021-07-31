CBSN New YorkWatch Now
The Record King Being Torn Down As Part Of Redevelopment Plan, Owner SaysBy CBSNewYork Team
HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A longtime record store in New Jersey is closing its doors.

The Record King on Main Street in Hackensack has been a go-to spot for music lovers for 56 years.

The store survived the pandemic but is being torn down as part of a redevelopment plan.

Owner Craig Stepneski says it’s disappointing, as vinyl is making a major comeback.

“They have a warmer sound, and I think people are finding how cool it is … When you’ve got 100,000 records like I do, it’s like, you want to come in and you want to look, see what’s there, find that hidden treasure,” he said.

The store was supposed to close Saturday, but the owner is hoping to stay open until at least the end of August.

