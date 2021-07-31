HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A longtime record store in New Jersey is closing its doors.
The Record King on Main Street in Hackensack has been a go-to spot for music lovers for 56 years.READ MORE: Federal Eviction Moratorium Expires, Protections In Place For Renters In New York And New Jersey
The store survived the pandemic but is being torn down as part of a redevelopment plan.READ MORE: Bodycam Video Shows Moments Before NYPD Lieutenant Was Shot In Ankle Apprehending Suspect In The Bronx
Owner Craig Stepneski says it’s disappointing, as vinyl is making a major comeback.
“They have a warmer sound, and I think people are finding how cool it is … When you’ve got 100,000 records like I do, it’s like, you want to come in and you want to look, see what’s there, find that hidden treasure,” he said.MORE NEWS: 8 People, Including 4 Firefighters, Hurt In Bronx Apartment Fire
The store was supposed to close Saturday, but the owner is hoping to stay open until at least the end of August.