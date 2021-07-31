WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A woman died in a house fire on Long Island Friday, police said.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the woman's home on Udall Road in West Islip.
According to police, firefighters found the body of Suzanne Minervini, 61, after they put out the fire.
Crews from West Islip, Bay Shore, North Babylon and Deer Park responded to the fire.
A West Islip firefighter suffered minor injuries.
The fire is under investigation, police said, but so far it does not appear to be criminal.