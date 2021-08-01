DEVELOPINGNYPD: 2 Gunmen Wanted After 10 Shot In Front Of Queens Business; ‘A Brazen, Coordinated Attack’
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The weekend shooting surge continues.

On Sunday night, police were looking for four men who exchanged gunfire outside of a grocery store on Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights.

Three innocent bystanders were struck, including a 78-year-old man, police said.

All the victims survived the shooting and were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

