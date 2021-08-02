NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect who shot and robbed a man in Kips Bay.
The incident was caught on video.
It happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim, 35, was walking on 30th Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, talking on his phone. Surveillance video shows the gunman run across the street, approaching the victim from behind. The suspect, wearing a red hoodie with writing on the back, demanded the victim’s watch and necklace while displaying the gun, police said.
According to police, the victim tossed his watch and necklace on the street, and then the gunman fired a shot, hitting him in the leg.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspect stole an 18-karat gold necklace and Audemars Piguet Jumbo Royal Oaks watch. The combined value is around $65,000.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.