NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating a sergeant after videos shared on social media show him violently arresting two people.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman spoke exclusively with a man who said he was attacked without cause and wants the officer held accountable.

Cellphone video shows a plainclothes NYPD officer grab Dariel Ali, 26, and throw him to the ground.

It happened early Saturday morning on Delancey and Essex Streets on the Lower East Side.

“I’m thinking he was gonna bang my head into the ground,” Ali told Bauman.

Ali said it started in the nearby subway station when he saw the officer arresting a stranger who seemed emotionally disturbed.

“I asked the officer why was he laughing at this person going through a mental health breakdown,” Ali said.

Ali eventually complied and left the station. The officer followed, and that’s when the video picks up outside.

“He came around… to then proceed and grab me from behind, when I had my back turned, to then slam me to the ground,” said Ali.

He was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of government administration.

Ali said his arms and hands were cut in the process.

“Those charges have no legitimacy,” he said.

After Ali was released from booking, he saw video circulating on social media of the same officer in the same clothes violently arrest a woman in the subway. Sources told CBS2 this happened after the woman refused to accept a summons for an undisclosed offense and became verbally combative with the officer.

“An officer who cannot take words from the public they, so-called, swore an oath to protect and serve, does not need to be out in the streets,” said Ali.

According to the badge number provided at the scene, NYPD Sergeant John Zorrilla has nine complaints against him for use of force since 2008. One was substantiated. Two were substantiated complaints for abuse of authority.

“I’m afraid to actually walk through the Lower East Side past certain times of night because I know that this man is out there on night tours,” said Ali.

CBS2 asked the NYPD about its protocol for suspending officers to investigate claims against them, but police officials declined to answer or provide details on either incident.

The NYPD said it is aware of the videos and that the matter is under investigation.