PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Nine central New Jersey towns are under a boil water advisory.
New Jersey American Water says a transmission main leak in Piscataway has prompted a boil water advisory to these towns:
- Clark
- Dunellen
- Edison
- Green Brook
- Linden
- Middlesex
- Piscataway
- Roselle
- South Plainfield
Area residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil for a minute and then cool it before using, or use bottled water. This applies to drinking water, cooking, making baby formula, washing fruit and vegetables, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes. Residents are advised not to swallow water while showering or bathing.
Residents are also asked to use water only for essential purposes until the transmission main is repaired.
The company says the advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and will be lifted once tests show the water supply is deemed satisfactory.
For more information and questions, you can call 1-800-272-1325.