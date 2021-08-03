NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are renewed calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign Tuesday after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an independent investigation found the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie called the findings of the report “disturbing.”

“The details provided by the victims are gut-wrenching. Our hearts go out to all the individuals who have had to endure this horrible experience,” he said in a statement. “The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office.”

Reaction was swift from New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim, who was one of the first lawmakers to clash with Cuomo over his handling of nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

“Today’s report from Attorney General Letitia James confirms what we have long suspected: Governor Cuomo used his office to sexually assault, harass, intimidate, and humiliate his employees. He is wholly unfit to serve and must be removed from office immediately,” Kim said.

New York City Councilman and the Democratic nominee for Comptroller Brad Lander also called for the governor to step down or be removed from office.

“Gov. Cuomo should have resigned in March. He should resign now. If he does not, he should be impeached. If he is not, he should be defeated at the polls,” said Lander.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran echoed their calls, saying, “The Attorney General’s findings are clear. The Governor must resign immediately.”

James said investigators found Cuomo “sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

The governor has yet to respond.

