NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the wake of the New York attorney general’s bombshell sexual harassment report, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is speaking out against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but stopped short of calling for his removal from office.

Hochul was supposed to be at an event in Harlem on Tuesday advocating for paid family leave, but organizers said she had a last-minute conflict, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.

Over time, Hochul has remained largely mum about her thoughts regarding the sexual harassment accusations against Cuomo, often citing the ongoing investigation. But that changed Tuesday.

But on Tuesday, she said in a statement, “The attorney general’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward.”

The statement went on to explain, “… The Assembly will now determine the next steps. Because lieutenant governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.”

Tina Tchen of Time’s Up, which advocates for the safety of people in the workplace, weighed in on the allegations.

“We have issued a statement from Time’s Up calling upon the governor to resign, for the Assembly and for law enforcement officials to hold him accountable because when powerful men do not create workplaces that are safe, they need to be held to account,” Tchen said.

If Cuomo resigns, or if impeachment proceedings are authorized, Hochul would take over the duties as the governor of New York.