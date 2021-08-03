NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amid rising levels of gun violence here and across the nation, an annual event is taking place, meant to make neighborhoods safer.
Events in our area are happening Tuesday evening in Central Park, Jersey City, Port Chester and many other locations.