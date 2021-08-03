BREAKINGN.Y. Attorney General Investigation Finds Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amid rising levels of gun violence here and across the nation, an annual event is taking place, meant to make neighborhoods safer.

National Night Out gatherings will be held later Tuesday in communities throughout the region.

The community-building campaign promotes partnerships with police and neighborhood good will.

Millions take part all across the country.

Events in our area are happening Tuesday evening in Central Park, Jersey City, Port Chester and many other locations.

