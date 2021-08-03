NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a rapist who attacked a 70-year-old woman in the Bronx.
It happened on July 27 at 2 a.m. in the Belmont section.
According to police, the victim had just arrived in her apartment building when she was approached from behind by a man wearing two plastic masks, one red and one black.
Police say the man pulled out a gun and forced the woman into the stairwell and raped her.
Police say the victim reported the attack Monday, after she went to a hospital for evaluation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.