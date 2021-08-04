TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two New Jersey women are bringing home the gold after breaking records in the Olympics.
Trenton's Athing Mu became the first American woman to win the 800 meters since 1968.
The 19-year-old's time is also now the U.S. record.
Sydney McLaughlin, from Scotch Plains, won the 400 meter hurdles while beating her own previous world record.
The 21-year-old is also the youngest person ever to medal in that event.