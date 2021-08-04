NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The curtain goes up Wednesday for Broadway’s first play since the pandemic shut down production nearly 17 months ago.
"Pass Over" begins previews at the August Wilson Theatre, with restrictions in place.
Everyone will need proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test, and masks will be required.
The play captures the struggle of two young Black men who dream of a life free from fear and racial injustice.
