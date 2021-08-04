UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed sweeping housing eviction prevention and utility assurance into law.
It comes as tens of thousands of New Jersey residents can’t pay their rent.READ MORE: Search For Answers After 91-Year-Old Nicholas Rappa Found Dead After Being Tied Up, Beaten, Possibly Suffocated In His Pelham Manor Garage
The bill is expected to provide $750 million for rent and utility payments.READ MORE: New York Auto Show Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Delta Variant Concerns
The bill will end the eviction moratorium on Aug. 31, but also provide additional eviction protections for low and moderate income families until Dec. 31.MORE NEWS: NYPD Seeks Missing 13-Year-Old With Autism Nicholas Jennings, Say He May Need Medical Attention