By CBSNewYork Team
UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed sweeping housing eviction prevention and utility assurance into law.

It comes as tens of thousands of New Jersey residents can’t pay their rent.

The bill is expected to provide $750 million for rent and utility payments.

The bill will end the eviction moratorium on Aug. 31, but also provide additional eviction protections for low and moderate income families until Dec. 31.

