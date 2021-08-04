NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Plans for the New York Auto Show to go forward in person have come to a screeching halt.
Organizers cited “growing incidences of the COVID-19 Delta variant and the increased measures announced recently by state and local officials to stop its spread.”READ MORE: Search For Answers After 91-Year-Old Nicholas Rappa Found Dead After Being Tied Up, Beaten, Possibly Suffocated In His Pelham Manor Garage
The show had been scheduled to run from August 20th-29th.
Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced the city will phase in requiring proof of vaccination when gathering for most situations indoors. The mayor said it will apply to both workers and customers in those indoor spaces. It will be phased in beginning Aug. 16, with full enforcement by Sept. 13.READ MORE: NYPD Seeks Missing 13-Year-Old With Autism Nicholas Jennings, Say He May Need Medical Attention
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
“As custodians of the 121-year-old New York Auto Show, we are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone including attendees, exhibitors, and the thousands of men and women who put the show together. Over the past few weeks, and especially within the last few days, circumstances have changed making it more difficult to create an event at the high standard that we and our clients expect,” organizers wrote.MORE NEWS: Heroes Who Lifted Car Off Baby Girl, Saved Mother In Yonkers Crash Honored
They said they anticipate the show returning as normal in April, 2022.