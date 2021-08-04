NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Yorkers now have a new way to travel to Boston.
Skip the traffic and the train, fly by seaplane.READ MORE: Search For Answers After 91-Year-Old Nicholas Rappas Found Dead After Being Tied Up, Beaten, Possibly Suffocated In His Pelham Manor Garage
Tailwind Air started direct, nonstop service Tuesday between Manhattan and Boston Harbor.
The eight-passenger flights leave from the New York Skyport on the East River and arrive at a floating dock in Boston Harbor. The trip takes about 75 minutes, and then water taxis shuttle clients to and from the dock on a seven-minute trip from the South Boston waterfront.
“Our service combines the accessibility of the train with the speed of a flight,” CEO and Tailwind founder Alan Ram said in a statement.
Although the seaplanes can cut travel times up to 60%, flights start at $395 one way. That includes a standard-sized rolling bag up to 20 pounds. The service is also dog friendly.
Tailwind uses a fleet of Cessna Grand Caravan EX Amphibians.
The company currently offers four Boston-to-New York and four New York-to-Boston flights daily through November.MORE NEWS: 8-Year-Old Bronx Girl Dies After Decorative Railing Collapses On Her
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)