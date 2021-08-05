NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was caught on camera trying to steal a car in Brooklyn.
Surveillance video show the man get into the running, parked car on Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush last Thursday.
When the car owner tries to stop him, the man hits the gas, crashing the car into a parked bus.
The suspect then puts the car in reverse, hitting a parked car as the two continue to struggle.
At one point, the thief got out of the car, and seemed to think about getting back in, before he decided to run away.
He was last seen running southbound on Nostrand Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.