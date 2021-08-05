NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found in a law office in Queens.
The NYPD says a 65-year-old man was found inside an office in a building occupied by several law firms on 82nd Street near 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.
The victim was discovered around 6 a.m. with injuries to their torso and face.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.