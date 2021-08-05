CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Jackson Heights, Local TV, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found in a law office in Queens.

The NYPD says a 65-year-old man was found inside an office in a building occupied by several law firms on 82nd Street near 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

READ MORE: Officials: Long Beach Island Teen Nights Behind COVID Cluster Of At Least 11 Cases

The victim was discovered around 6 a.m. with injuries to their torso and face.

READ MORE: Caught On Video: Man Violently Rips Necklaces Off Woman Out Walking Her Dog In Queens

The identity of the victim has not been released.

MORE NEWS: Authorities Announce Major Gang Crackdown In Queens, With 28 Arrests

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

CBSNewYork Team