NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two innocent bystanders were shot by a stray bullet while riding an MTA bus in Queens.

It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on a Q8 bus on Jamaica Avenue near 148th Street.

Police said two people outside the bus were shooting at each other when a bullet struck two passengers onboard.

“Standing at the bus stop, multiple shots were fired. Two customers on board were struck. We know there’s non-life-threatening injuries right now,” New York City Transit Authority Interim President Craig Cipriano told reporters. “We know the bus operator took some heroic actions by coming out of the bus and flagging down police.”

Both victims were taken to the hospital and were expected to survive their injuries.

Sources tell CBS2 one suspect has been taken into custody. An off-duty officer helped track him down.

Police also recovered a gun at the scene.

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.