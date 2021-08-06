Breaking NewsAssistant Files Criminal Complaint Against Cuomo With Albany Sheriff
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed an elderly man in a Bronx garage.

Nicholas Rappa, 91, was found dead inside his garage in Pelham Gardens Tuesday.

He had been tied up with an electrical cord.

Investigators say a man caught on surveillance video running from the scene is a person of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

