NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck an officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn.
The 25-year-old officer tried to stop the suspect around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Coney Island and Guider avenues.
As the officer approached the car, the driver took off, sideswiping him.
The officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
Investigators are now looking for a red Dodge Charge with New York plates.