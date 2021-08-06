Breaking NewsAssistant Files Criminal Complaint Against Cuomo With Albany Sheriff
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck an officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn.

The 25-year-old officer tried to stop the suspect around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Coney Island and Guider avenues.

As the officer approached the car, the driver took off, sideswiping him.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators are now looking for a red Dodge Charge with New York plates.

