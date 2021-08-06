CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested and charged a Newark man with the murder of Moussa Fofana, an 18-year-old who died in a shooting near Columbia High School in Maplewood.

Yohan Hernandez, 20, was taken into custody on August 5, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

Fofana, a standout soccer player at Columbia High School, was found fatally shot at Underhill Sports Complex on June 6.

Hernandez faces murder, assault and weapons charges in his death.

In July, authorities offered a $50,000 reward for information about the deadly shooting.

