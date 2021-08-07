NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 41-year-old man is recovering Saturday after he was shot in Harlem.
It happened on West 127th Street near Lenox Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday.
The man is reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.
There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting.
So far, there are no arrests.