NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a gunmen who killed a man and shot an innocent teenager in Brooklyn.
The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday on East New York Avenue in Brownsville.READ MORE: Gov. Cuomo Investigation: Albany County Sheriff Says Of Accuser's Complaint, 'The Conduct Was Sexual In Nature'
Police said an 18-year-old was shot in the arm. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.READ MORE: March In New York City Brings Out Many To Honor Loved Ones Lost To COVID-19 And Those Who Survived
The intended target and victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the torso and died.MORE NEWS: Enthusiastic Families Flock To The City As 'Summer Streets' Event Returns After COVID-19 Hiatus
Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York, and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.