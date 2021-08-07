CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Brownsville, Gun violence, NYC Shootings, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a gunmen who killed a man and shot an innocent teenager in Brooklyn.

The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday on East New York Avenue in Brownsville.

Police said an 18-year-old was shot in the arm. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The intended target and victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the torso and died.

