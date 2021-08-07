SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police said Saturday detectives are investigating the death of a man who drowned at a beach in Shirley.
One man got back the shore on his own. The man who later died was pulled out of the water by members of the Coast Guard and Mastic Beach Fire Department.
The victim, 54, was pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.
His identity was not immediately released.