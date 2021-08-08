NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people, including two women and two children, were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Washington Heights.
It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday near Audubon Avenue and 183rd Street.
According to police, the driver of a Mercedes-Benz hit a group of people and drove off.
A woman was in critical condition. Another was stable. The children were 8 and 9-year-old boys, police said.
Police were still looking for the driver Sunday morning.