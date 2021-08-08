TORONTO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Richie Laryea and Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the second half to help Toronto FC tie New York City FC 2-2 on Saturday night.
Santiago Rodriguez and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for New York City (8-5-4) in the first half.
That's 7️⃣ goals in his last 11 games for our guy @isitj29 🇱🇾⭐️ pic.twitter.com/TFz1ehcG3K
— New York City FC (@NYCFC) August 8, 2021
Toronto interim coach Javier Perez replaced captain Michel Bradley and star striker Jozy Altidore with Ralph Priso and Ifunanyachi Achara to open the second half. The 34-year-old Bradley had played every minute of the previous 17 games.
The moves gave Toronto (3-9-6) an immediate boost, with Laryea scoring in the 49th minute and Achara setting up Pozuelo in the 55th. Priso, who turned 19 last week, played a key part in both goals.
NYFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson had to make a point-blank save on substitute Nick De Leon to preserve the tie.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)