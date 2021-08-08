NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is wanted after he allegedly used a racial slur and spit on a woman in Manhattan.
The suspected hate crime happened on July 20 around 4:30 p.m. when the woman was docking a Citi Bike on Avenue A, according to police.
Police released a picture of the suspect, who they said fled the scene after spitting in the 52-year-old’s face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.