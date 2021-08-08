NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews at Penn Station were cleaning up Sunday after a water main break.
The break was first reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Video shows water dripping from the ceiling over a passageway.
The FDNY was notified and utility workers responded. Several water lines were shut down.
There were no service disruptions reported by Amtrak or the Long Island Rail Road.