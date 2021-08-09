CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Masks should be worn indoors everywhere in New Jersey, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

All 21 counties now have either “high” or “substantial” rates of COVID transmission.

Masks are recommended indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Gov. Phil Murphy has not ordered a statewide mandate, but announced last week students, teachers and visitors will be required to wear masks when schools return in the fall.

