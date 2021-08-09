TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Masks should be worn indoors everywhere in New Jersey, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
All 21 counties now have either “high” or “substantial” rates of COVID transmission.READ MORE: Cuomo Accuser Brittany Commisso Comes Forward As Lawmakers Meet To Discuss Possible Impeachment
Masks are recommended indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
➡️884 new positive PCR tests
➡️917,349 total PCR tests
➡️306 new positive antigen tests
➡️132,34 total antigen tests
The positivity rate is 5.18%.
The statewide rate of transmission is currently 1.35. pic.twitter.com/hB2Ua6DSA6
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 9, 2021
Gov. Phil Murphy has not ordered a statewide mandate, but announced last week students, teachers and visitors will be required to wear masks when schools return in the fall.
