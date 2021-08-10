NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 64-year-old man was brutally attacked on camera Monday in Brooklyn.
Police are searching for the suspect, who took off in a red Mercedes.
Surveillance video shows the attack just after 6 p.m. near Elder Street and Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick.
Police said the suspect choked, slapped and punched the victim after an argument.
The man was taken to Wyckoff Hospital, where he was treated for swelling and bruising.
Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.