NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed and four firefighters were injured after an explosion caused a fire in a Queens penthouse Tuesday.
Video shows fire and smoke rising from a six-story apartment building on 41st Avenue in Elmhurst.
Firefighters went to the roof to put out the flames. The explosion severely damaged the penthouse.
The person who was killed has not been identified. The FDNY says the injured firefighters were not seriously hurt.
City inspectors are checking the stability of the penthouse and investigating the cause of the explosion.
The Red Cross is helping at least 44 people who have been displaced.