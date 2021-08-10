NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s announcement that he is stepping down in 14 days ahead of possible impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the state’s first female governor.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers,” Hochul wrote on Twitter. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th governor.”

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reports, Hochul has spent much of the last nearly seven years on the road, visiting each of the state’s 62 counties annually, mostly working in Cuomo’s shadow during her two terms in office.

The 62-year-old was not present during his daily coronavirus briefings, was not mentioned in his pandemic memoir, and is not considered part of his inner circle.

Hochul’s name was also not mentioned in the investigative report by state Attorney General Letitia James which detailed efforts by Cuomo’s staff to discredit some of his accusers.

In a series of tweets last week, Hochul said in part she believed the women and that “The AG’s investigation has documented repulsive & unlawful behavior by the governor towards multiple women.”

But she stopped short of calling for his resignation because she’s “next in line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.”

Her communications director posted pictures last week as she rode the subway on her way to an event in Harlem wearing a baseball cap that read “fight like a girl.”

“Even though jokes were made about this, could be the next governor that we’re addressing today. She was resolute and did not make any mention of anything. She was a consummate professional,” said Queens Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman.

Hyndman invited Hochul to speak at the event for the National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women prior to the release of the AG’s report.

Outside of that event, Hochul has been canceling public appearances.

“She was in Queens recently. A couple of my colleagues met with her. So she has definitely made an impression I believe across the state of New York,” Hyndman said.

A Buffalo native, Hochul served on the Hamburg town board and then as Erie county clerk. She was elected to Congress winning a 2011 special election, representing a conservative Western New York district, but she lost a bid for reelection a year later.

Hochul has a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and a law degree from Catholic University, but left a career in law for public service.

She is married with two children.