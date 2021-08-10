CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota faces sentencing Tuesday for a cover-up involving the county’s former police chief.
Spota, who wielded influence and power for 16 years, was convicted in December 2019 of obstructing a federal civil rights investigation into the beating of a handcuffed prisoner by former Suffolk County police chief James Burke.
Burke went to prison in 2016 for beating Christopher Loeb, a recovering heroin addict, who stole a duffel bag from Burke's police vehicle. It contained Burke's sex toys, pornography, cigars, gun belt and ammunition.
Burke then orchestrated an elaborate scheme to try to cover his actions, with the help of Spota and his chief aide Christopher McPartland.
Spota could have faced up to 20 years in prison, but is expected to get between 4 and 6.