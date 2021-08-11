NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-month-old baby is dead after police say he was attacked by the family dog.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on East 17th Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn.
Police said the little boy was wounded on his neck and shoulder and died at Maimonides Medical Center.
The Rottweiler was removed from the home and taken into Animal Care and Custody’s control.
Police said the child, along with a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old, were left home along while their parents were working.
The father is now being questioned. He could be charged with endangering the welfare of the kids.