NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was heartache Wednesday after the death of a 7-year-old girl in the Bronx.

Julissia Batties was pronounced dead at a hospital Tuesday after being found unconscious inside an apartment on Alexander Avenue.

Her grandmother says the girl went to the apartment last April for a court-ordered weekend visit with her mother.

Yolanda Davis says she repeatedly tried to get her granddaughter back.

She told CBS2’s Cory James in an exclusive interview she didn’t know why she was being allowed to stay with a woman she says abused the child.

“At the age of 4 years old, the date was April 13, 2018, and what my granddaughter said was, ‘Mom hit me with a hammer,'” Davis said.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

The New York City Administration for Children’s Services says they are prohibted by state law from sharing whether a family has history with the agency.