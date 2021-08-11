NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The heat and humidity are back, and it’s just the beginning.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, Wednesday is the first of what’s expected to be a three-day heat wave.

Temperatures will be well above 90, and dewpoints are into the 70s. With the heat and humidity combined, it will feel like 100 plus degrees.

Check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are seniors, young children, & people with disabilities and access and functional needs. Keep in touch by phone at least twice a day during heat waves. #beattheheat pic.twitter.com/J7E5SNfFfN — NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) August 11, 2021

Whether playing in refreshing fountains or sailing open waters, being in or near the water will make a huge difference in how hot it feels.

WEB EXTRA: Tips To Beat The Heat: Your Guide To Summer Safety

Believe it or not, before the noon hour, strolling along the mighty Hudson in Hoboken in shade can be refreshing, thanks to the breeze. Work out on the same stretch, and the sweat pours.

“I guess it’s nice in a way, people get outside early in the day, try to stay home midday,” Hoboken resident Michael Nunez told Murdock.

“It’s tough, it’s hot. It’s tough for my dog, but he’ll go over to that fountain in a couple minutes and cool off,” resident Robert Forman said.

Due to expected high temperatures & heat indices, City cooling centers are open today, August 11 thru Friday, August 13. Centers may require social distancing & face coverings, call directly for hours & more information. Find one near you: https://t.co/LJj5WJHLnq#beattheheat pic.twitter.com/Pk7iWzodY4 — New York City 311 (@nyc311) August 11, 2021

“Very hot, a lot of humidity,” another man added.

High humidity will result in dangerously hot conditions through Friday, with Thursday expected to feel the hottest.