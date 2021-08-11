Heat AdvisoryExtreme Heat Expected Through End Of Week; Tips For Staying Cool & Safe
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The heat and humidity are back, and it’s just the beginning.

As CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reports, Wednesday is the first of what’s expected to be a three-day heat wave.

Temperatures will be well above 90, and dewpoints are into the 70s. With the heat and humidity combined, it will feel like 100 plus degrees.

Whether playing in refreshing fountains or sailing open waters, being in or near the water will make a huge difference in how hot it feels.

WEB EXTRA: Tips To Beat The Heat: Your Guide To Summer Safety

Believe it or not, before the noon hour, strolling along the mighty Hudson in Hoboken in shade can be refreshing, thanks to the breeze. Work out on the same stretch, and the sweat pours.

 

“I guess it’s nice in a way, people get outside early in the day, try to stay home midday,” Hoboken resident Michael Nunez told Murdock.

“It’s tough, it’s hot. It’s tough for my dog, but he’ll go over to that fountain in a couple minutes and cool off,” resident Robert Forman said.

“Very hot, a lot of humidity,” another man added.

High humidity will result in dangerously hot conditions through Friday, with Thursday expected to feel the hottest.

