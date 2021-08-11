NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least seven people in New York have been sickened in a nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to frozen chicken products.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 28 people in eight states, including New York and Connecticut, have gotten sick.
Only one case has been reported in Connecticut.
Because of the outbreak, Serenade Foods is recalling almost 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that may be contaminated with salmonella.
The following products are affected:
- Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese (lot code BR 1055; best if used by Feb 24 2023)
- Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese (lot code BR 1055; best if used by Feb 24 2023)
- Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu (lot code BR 1055; best if used by Feb 24 2023)
- Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese (lot code BR 1055; best if used by Feb 24 2023)
- Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu (lot code BR 1056; best if used by Feb 25 2023)
Anyone who has the affected products should throw them away or return them.
