NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The future of ridesharing is getting off the ground with plans for air taxis being developed around the world.
Joby Aviation is a developer of an all-electric air taxi for ridesharing.
The company showed off one of its aircraft in New York on Wednesday as it celebrated its New York Stock Exchange debut.
Executive Chairman Paul Sciarra talked about the benefits of such a service.
"I'm sure everyone has had this moment of sort of sitting in traffic on a too-long trip, and we've got an opportunity to really give people a Superman cape to jump over traffic and get to where they want to go five to ten times faster," he said.
Joby Aviation plans to put its aircraft into service beginning in 2024.